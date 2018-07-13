To The Daily Sun,
New Hampshire may be running a surplus, but its entirely meaningless. So many programs and institutions remain woefully underfunded, and all of these "cost cutting" measures have forced responsibility onto our towns and county governments, most of which are not property rich.
What does this mean for you?
Your taxes go up, because what the state refuses to pay for must instead be paid by the municipalities, through property tax — which drives up home ownership costs, and rent. Should you live in a property poor town, which most are, it cripples the town budget, and requires steep tax hikes to make the difference, or severe cuts to local school programs and maintenance budgets, among others.
This is unsustainable.
Justin Borden
Town of Belmont Budget Committee
Candidate for State Representative, District 6
