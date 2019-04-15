To The Daily Sun,
I’d like to give a sincere thank-you to the Laconia Putnam Fund for hosting the free Denny Laine concert at Laconia High School on Friday night.
As a huge fan of rock and roll, it was truly amazing to me to see a founding member of both the Moody Blues and Wings up close and personal right here in the Lakes Region! From the start of the evening to the final chords of Band on the Run, the Putnam Fund committee members were all very welcoming, Mr. Laine and his band put on a fantastic, nearly two-hour show, and the capacity crowd seemed to be really enjoying themselves throughout.
It was a terrific night all around, thanks to the generosity of the Putnam Fund and its Advisory Committee who help bring top-quality talent to these free, local shows.
Chris Torrey
Meredith
