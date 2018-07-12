To The Daily Sun,
As I read more about the opinions of some of our city councilors, and in particular, Mr Hamel, I am outraged at the attitude that firefighters are just coming from out of town for a paycheck. The stupidity of that mindset boggles the mind. To suggest that they come here for a few hours and do “this and that?” You’ve got to be kidding. When was the last time you ran into a burning building, jumped out of bed at 2 a.m to assist a total stranger, left your child’s birthday party or other special occasion to go to yet another emergency when off duty, tried to fight a fire in sub-zero temperatures or the sweltering heat, or carried an obese person down several flights of stairs? Never? That’s what I thought.
As the wife of someone who gave over 40 years to the fire service, as the daughter, grand-daughter, and sister of a fire chief, and as the aunt and step-parent of a firefighter, I have seen first-hand what kind of person does this job. They are a special breed. To belittle them is unbelievable. You’ll think differently if you ever need them. As a Ward 5 voter, Mr Hamel will never get another vote from me.
Melanie Heinis
Laconia
