To The Daily Sun,
It’s possible to visualize the future survival of the human race as a three-legged stool. Most of us have learned from experience that stools of that type are notoriously unstable. That’s why barstools have four legs.
Right this moment we seem to be too drunk with power to stop and observe the instability of our planet. Humans can survive this instability if only there is some recognition of what sustainability is all about. Technology can conserve resources and protect the planet if properly harnessed. That said, we must first remove political rancor both nationally and internationally to be most effective. Finger pointing won’t get the job done.
For those unschooled in reference to the concept, sustainability is focused toward the goal of providing for the future well-being of humanity. The basic needs of food, water and safe sheltering should be the focus of those who coordinate or make decisions at the highest level.
Alas, we have a lack of focus by those who decide.
As most of the population moves to cities, we need technology to be applied properly. The modern city must start working like a smartphone, not like a Model T Ford! Shelter in many cities is woefully inadequate and poorly maintained. Urban development should not be more of the same. Since over half the world’s population lives in cities it follows that we are making it necessary to give serious thought about long-term needs.
Let’s now turn our focus toward what’s going on outside the urban need machine. When we do that we see nature being abused in efforts to use water and soil to provide for the dietary needs of urban populations. There is quite a bit more use of science and technology at play here.
However, some of the practices are depleting rather than enriching the soil. Water purity is an ongoing issue because of global warming issues. It’s not the draining of the swamp we need to be concerned about, it is the depletion of aquifers that should be our focus. The encroachment of desert conditions into farming areas and incursion of seawater in coastal regions is progressing at an alarming rate. Doomsday is not imminent but the tipping point is near!
In closing, I would recommend that you the readers, find a copy of the documentary “Before the Flood.” It was shown on the National Geographic channel last fall. You should put it on your bucket list of things to watch this season along with the “Charlie Brown Christmas Special.”
Bill Dawson
Northfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.