To The Daily Sun,
On Wednesday, Jan. 9, Moultonborough residents are invited to a public hearing at 6 p.m. at the Moultonborough Town Hall to discuss proposed changes to the Town Zoning Regulations. This meeting will provide an overview of the proposed zoning regulations, and answer any questions you may have.
Three of the proposed zoning changes can be considered “housekeeping” items that represent wording changes to clarify and/or correct the wording so that it is in agreement with other sections of the Zoning Ordinance.
The fourth proposed zoning ordinance change and the one of greatest interest is the recommendation to adopt a West Village Overlay District (WVOD) to encourage future housing and economic development in the west end of Moultonborough near the Center Harbor town line. This proposal is the result of long-range work by the Town Planning Board with input from the community at various listening sessions and development of the Land Use and Housing Chapters of the Town Master Plan with assistance of community design professionals.
The goals of development in this overlay district will be to
• Provide opportunity for greater economic activity and vitality for this area of Moultonborough.
• Encourage the development of service businesses, retail establishments and housing.
• Encourage development of a variety of housing styles and types with an emphasis on cost-effective clustered and multi-tenant units while maintaining the character of residential and mixed-use neighborhoods which exist in adjoining residential and mixed-use areas.
• Encourage pedestrian-friendly amenities including safe routes for pedestrians and bicyclists, safe crosswalks, sidewalks, and quality landscaping.
• Encourage a safe and aesthetic environment for pedestrian and vehicular travel.
• Provide consistency with the Moultonborough Master Plan.
Please review these proposed ordinances in advance of the public hearing at the following website: http://www.moultonboroughnh.gov/planning-board/pages/2019-proposed-zoning-amendments.
Please plan to attend the public hearing to learn more about the proposed zoning ordinances.
Scott R. Bartlett, Chair
Moultonborough Planning Board
