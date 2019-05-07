To The Daily Sun,
Tony Boutin, you write often and with conviction and I assume great sincerity; so, don’t undervalue even that allegedly shabby education you received. However, your math is bad. While you pay $2,000 today, you did not pay $2,000 every year since 1974, or wherever you started counting. If I calculate your taxes proportionally, your contribution today was $2,000 this year but in 1974 it was around $45. By adding $45 each year to your prior year’s tax contribution and compounding the calculated amounts over the 45 years at the actual 10-year, year-ending bond rate, I calculated a total of just over $100,000. FYI, 10-year bond rates did pretty much average your estimated 6 percent, but the highest rates were when you were making smaller contributions, so you would have benefited somewhat less. Obviously, if we had your actual tax contributions, we would get a more accurate number. It might be more or less but not dramatically in either direction.
Suffice it to say this is considerably less than your calculated contributions and, at least to my way of thinking, pretty good value. We have been led to believe that all taxes are a burden and insufferable, and that we would all spend our money better than whatever governing body local, state, or federal does the spending. Those governing bodies do, however, represent communities that have needs that transcend individual needs. Education is one of those transcendent needs, as it benefits not only the individual but the community as a whole. The community benefits from the increased productivity of its members and a general societal environment that is more peaceful, more orderly, and rational. If you want to maintain the benefits, this is a pay-it-forward proposition.
With a better view of the actual individual costs and an assessment of the societal benefits, without imputing any personal benefits to you for your education, perhaps you can see public education in a better light. I hope so.
As for who spends it better, it’s a toss-up. I worked for over 40 years in big business and saw foolishness that far exceeded the worst gaffe any school board has ever made. And we have all paid for that with higher-cost, undervalued goods and services from the private sector. The track record of our private schools is equally flawed. Just look at the pay-for-play education in the news and the scandals in parochial and prep schools over the past two years. There is plenty of criticism to go around and improvement available. To my mind, moving it from public to private will make no difference. Private schools just weed out the poorest students but don’t necessarily improve others. So, the worse get worse and better do the same; and overall, we are worse off. Doesn’t sound like a solution to me.
Finally, your concerns about unions is interesting, as generally, labor in any setting is undervalued in the marketplace. The business or institution usually pays labor less than it is worth. It is interesting to remember that teacher salaries came to be at their current levels because no one would become a teacher at the old salaries. Today’s teachers would have otherwise been in business in some other capacity. In addition to having no teachers, the old non-union system was fouled with patronage. That is, each new governing body brought in their cronies and the ability to have professional teachers was considerably compromised. Break the unions and you will go back to the same old crap you used to have. Teachers will be paid less and you will get less value. Police and fire are the same way. Be careful what you wish for.
The real problem may well be that the average laborer in the U.S. is non-union and is still underpaid relative to his value. Perhaps not fewer unions but more in other industries would be a more equitable solution. It is always interesting in this MAGA world today where we hold up the ‘50s and ‘60s as times of prosperity that we somehow forget that these were the times of great union breadth and strength.
The programs that you call “socialism” are really about taking care of community needs. Maybe you think you have no responsibility to your communities; I sure hope not. Even tribal societies take care of their own.
Tim Pease
Gilmanton Iron Works
