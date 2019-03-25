To The Daily Sun,
We are simply overwhelmed with the support Tagg Team received at the Gift Card Gala held on March 24 at Patrick’s Pub in Gilford. Dozens of businesses donated gift cards and prizes, the Emerald Room was filled with generous game players, and our volunteers came together in spades. Our hearts are filled knowing we raised $3,843 for the GLR Children’s Auction!
Thanks once again to Patrick’s and their staff for hosting this event, to our wonderful volunteers Debbie Frawley Drake, Adam and Emily Frawley, Mark Emery and Kathy Calvin, to Tony Felch and Jon Rich for extra tables and chairs, and to The Laconia Daily Sun for sharing our invitation with their readers.
With spring weather returning, we look forward to seeing more community supporters participate in Patrick’s Pub Mania shuffles beginning on Wednesday, April 17.
Judi & Butch Taggart, Captains
Pub Mania Tagg Team
Gilford
