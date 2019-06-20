To The Daily Sun,
I would like to reply to Ms. Merrill's statement about the Plymouth State housing policy. We homeowners of Plymouth have long hoped for PSU to become a fully residential campus under the jurisdiction of the university. The step they have just taken moves housing a step further in that direction, and we homeowners appreciate that step for a number of reasons.
First, the off-campus housing that is available now to students creates a market in which families who need to rent a house or even an apartment are unable to do so at a reasonable rate. Plymouth now has one of the highest rental costs in the area because so many landlords have purchased homes with the express purpose of renting them to students. This drives the pricing of other apartments up as well. Recently there was an ad in our local paper for students to rent a room in an apartment for $600/month, or $2,400 per semester for one person, or $7,200 for three persons. Houses with apartments renting to students are currently renting on average for $4,000/ month for four people. The average family cannot afford to pay anywhere near that for rent, and so we are losing many families who would contribute to the quality of life in Plymouth.
Second, many landlords do not abide by the "three unrelated persons" law for renting an apartment, and are renting to four or more unrelated persons in order to make more profit. While this is illegal, we residents have not met with success in bringing this matter to the town. We have taken photographs, made complaints, but apparently it is difficult to prove that the additional residents are not just overnight guests every single night, and so our complaints remain unresolved. This results in overcrowding and noise violations, and means that our own properties that may be adjacent to off-campus housing become reduced in value.
Third, this regulation will help reduce the college off-campus "sprawl" throughout the town, and may, in fact, help return sections of Plymouth to their original single-family zones. Those of us who chose Plymouth a generation ago did so because it was full of young families in safe, quiet neighborhoods, and promise for the future of the town. As landlords created more and more off-campus housing, whole neighborhoods have been destroyed (see Russell and Pleasant Streets) or severely compromised (see Langdon Street from the University to Fox Park and beyond.)
Nowadays, young families do not want to move into affordable housing if it is near the off-campus college residences because they are typically adjacent to noise and activity that is at odds with the desirable experience of children (parties, loud music, a barrage of horrible language daily, etc.) If more students are housed in university residences, the houses previously rented may be available to young families again, which would rejuvenate the single-family zones and which would elevate the quality of life for families in those areas.
I believe it is the responsibility of the university to provide adequate housing for its students, and this new regulation will begin to address that responsibility. Many colleges and universities provide a variety of living situations which they maintain to a reasonable standard. As a teacher, I know that there are very few 18-20 year-olds who are ready for the responsibility of maintaining an apartment along with taking courses, participating in activities, and learning to live away from home. This has negative results both for the student and the residence when it is not maintained by the university (usually this includes some regular cleaning of kitchen and bath areas, as well as maintenance to the state code for safety.)
I find it interesting that Ms. Merrill's letter decries the ruling because of the hardship it will pose to landlords, who in general have been profiting from the lack of housing the college has been able to provide over the years. The current ruling is beneficial to students and the town alike, and I am very pleased that the university has been able to make this next step in fulfilling their responsibility to students and the town.
Janice Pedrin Nielson
Plymouth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.