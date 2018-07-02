To The Daily Sun,
Bob Meade, in his June 29 letter, includes, "gave me a chuckle." This is a good, humanizing touch. We all have emotions to express. Maybe I can give him and others a chuckle-opportunity when I argue that the EPA/Scott Pruitt should be sued for "bait and switch."
Since its inception under Pres. Nixon (by executive order, then ratified by our House and Senate — back in the days of orderliness), I've very willingly given the EPA some portion of my yearly tax dollars to pursue ever cleaner air and water, keeping its mission simply stated. Under Scott Pruitt/Pres. Trump the mission has changed 180 degrees. If I bought any other product with promises made for performance/mission, but then I was given something else, I'd rightly call out: BAIT AND SWITCH! and expect some justice. All that building we pay for, and offices all over the place, and staff with budgets, payroll, retirement — our EPA under Pruitt/Trump is subverted. I don't like it.
Remember that Al Capone was gotten on income tax evasion, nothing to do with murders and his underworld activity. Where is our modern-day Eliot Ness?
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
