Gunstock Mountain Resort and the Residents of Belknap County have new members of the GAC.
If you grew up in Lakeport in the 1970s, my guess is that you are pleased with these two appointments. Both Heidi Preuss and Terry Stewart grew up in the same neighborhood and were just one grade apart in school. They both trudged in their ski boots, carrying their poles and skis down to Lakeport Square to jump on the free bus to Gunstock.
They spent their summers swimming in Opechee, enjoying all the activities at Leavitt Park Club House and grounds. They took part in the endless pick-up games of hockey and baseball. They also enjoyed all that our amazing community had to offer.
The committee should be well served by both because they know how important community and our natural resources are.
It should be an honor to help provide our following generations with the splendor of the Lakes Region and all its true gifts, particularly the Belknap Mountain Recreation Area with its walking areas, hiking trails, Nordic and downhill skiing, camping, the incredible adventure parks and events that have made it a four-season resort. They both know how important it is to enable every Belknap County resident the ability to participate in this gem.
I am sure that neither of these folks believe this is a partisan political appointment nor are they part of someone's fringe agenda. We need them, and all of our Gunstock Area Commissioners, to work together to ensure that all Belknap County residents, now and in the future, will be able to participate in all these community-based activities which have made us all better humans.
