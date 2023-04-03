I am very proud of the job done by real Republicans on the county delegation. The Libertarians? Not so much. The new delegation’s Republicans worked bipartisanly with Democrats, collaborated with the county department heads, made some cuts but did so with an eye on the big picture and, frankly, pulled the county out of a direction that had the county finances headed for the ditch.
Rep. Steven Bogert’s presentation was excellent. He showed how the past severe budget cuts in the name of the lowest-possible taxes created this crisis. He explained that the budget subcommittee did its very best to keep the proposed spending sensible. He showed how the unrealistically low budgets of the past caused the county to deplete its reserves. It’s good to see some proper fiscal management for a change. The delegation passed this budget, despite the actions of the remains of the last delegation’s Libertarian leadership team — aided and abetted by misguided newcomers. After the seven-person budget subcommittee recommended it 7-0, the Libertarians still did everything in their power to derail it. They whined about procedure. They squabbled over Robert's Rules of Order. They proposed nuisance amendments that reduced line items by $500 — on a $33 million budget.
In short, I’m glad to see a return to sensible, mainstream management of the county. And I’ll also be glad to say goodbye to the remaining “liberty” candidates who created the mess in the first place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.