To The Daily Sun,

I am very proud of the job done by real Republicans on the county delegation. The Libertarians? Not so much. The new delegation’s Republicans worked bipartisanly with Democrats, collaborated with the county department heads, made some cuts but did so with an eye on the big picture and, frankly, pulled the county out of a direction that had the county finances headed for the ditch.

