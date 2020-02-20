To The Daily Sun,
As recommended by the Belmont voters at the 2017 Deliberative Session, the Belmont Facilities Strategy Committee was formed and its report delivered in November 2019. This report contains an analysis of the town’s space needs and the condition of specific buildings owned. The report can be viewed at www.belmontnh.org under the Projects tab.
I had the opportunity to serve on the committee. Among the key recommendations was recognition of the exigent need to provide appropriate space for the Belmont Police Department. This is not a new revelation, as prior committees and citizens’ groups over the past two-plus decades have proposed a new Police Department, which have not come to fruition.
In conjunction with the firm of Lavalee Brensinger, our study revealed that the current department facility is woefully inadequate, both physically and functionally. The current building has exceeded its capacity to safely and comfortably house the officers and staff of the department as well as the general public that visit for various administrative and ministerial issues. The lack of space in the building also limits the ability to separate detainees being interviewed, as required by law. The current building is less than half the size of what it should be, and recently the town has had to place a temporary facility on the site to house some of the department staff.
The plans for the proposed facility are neither spartan nor lavish; but, rather, they are functional, well-thought-out and designed to meet the department’s needs for the next 20 years. The proposed site on which the Corner Meeting House sits allows for future expansion if needed.
At this year’s Deliberative Session, there did not appear to be a lack of support for a new facility or for the proposed $3.5 million bond. The biggest concern voiced was the location. There is really no clear consensus as to where the police department should be located. Several locations suggested were properly vetted, including the Corner Meeting House site, and discussed at public meetings. There will be pros and cons to the location no matter where it is situated, but the majority of folks I have talked to wish the department to remain in the downtown core and in close proximity to our schools.
I believe that a prudent approach has been undertaken in developing a plan for the Police Department. We have a Board of Selectmen and Budget Committee that are extremely cost-conscious in the development of ongoing operating budgets; we are building on a site that is already owned by the town and has all municipal services available; and we are in a very favorable bond market for financing of this project.
I support this project and ask for your favorable vote on Article 2 at the polls on March 10.
Thomas Garfield
Belmont
