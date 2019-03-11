To The Daily Sun,
There has been a lot of excitement in Moultonborough lately (positive and negative), with the upcoming vote on article 6, regarding funding for a community center. I have heard a lot of people advocate for the center because of the benefit and opportunities it would provide for the youth. I would like to advocate for the proposed community center due to the benefits it would provide for the seniors of this community.
I have been working with seniors in the Lakes Region, providing occupational therapy for approximately the last six years. The purpose of my job is to help people recover from illness, injuries and surgeries, in order to return home safely and independently. I love my job, because more than just helping people, I empower people to help themselves.
One of the big obstacles reported to me on many occasions from patients going home, is that they have no access to exercise to maintain the gains they’ve made, and limited access to socialization. There are seniors in our community who are struggling to maintain their emotional, mental and physical health in order to remain independent in their homes. The problem is less of an issue during summer as most people can walk outside and easily converse with neighbors. The main problem is during the extensive cold season (Oct-April), when the cold and ice are variable, making regular walking outside unsafe for many seniors. The lack of access to regular exercise and socialization puts this population at higher risk of illness (physical and mental), and deconditioning that can lead to medical complications that threaten their independence.
Unlike some of our neighbors, Moultonborough does not have large malls or shopping centers for people to get in regular exercise. I have patients in other towns that utilize those options to maintain their health. Here in Moultonborough, the options are very limited. There is the Wellness Center that is only open three days a week and for limited hours, or I suppose people could walk around their living rooms and kitchens until they give themselves vertigo. Neither option is really a feasible solution to regular exercise. But the proposed community center would be a place where seniors could regularly access exercise. During the day, the kids are in school, and programs held by the Recreation Department would be for seniors. Also, the proposed community center will provide a new updated kitchen to maintain the “Meals on Wheels” program.
The highest estimated increased tax for this community center is only $26 for every $100,000 your property is assessed. That is only $78 a year for a property APPRAISED at $300,000, and only $6.50 a month. I know some people are concerned about the increased tax. Please take into account that this increase would be temporary until the bond is paid (10-15 years). As far as the continual operating cost, it is my understanding that the new community Ccenter would be replacing the already budgeted cost of operating the Lions Club and Recreation Dept.
The proposed community center is not intended to benefit only the kids. Hence the word “community.” This center has the potential to improve the quality of life for all members of this community, and possibly be a “life saver” for our “at-risk” seniors. Please vote “yes” on Article 6.
Alicia Harrison
Moultonborough
