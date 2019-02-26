To The Daily Sun,
Alexandria voters:
Please look at warrant articles #3 through #9 and before voting on them please do a little research and check inventory of what the town owns and leases for trucks and equipment. The backhoe we have is not just a backhoe, it has a front loader bucket.
Article #6 This loader lease for the first year is $21,428. From inquiring I’ve been told the engine has high hours. For this kind of money they could buy a new engine or rebuild the old one.
Article #7 Angle broom, wing and plow attachments for loader. My understanding is we already have a broom and there are also wings and plows for the dump trucks and possibly on the grader.
Article #9 How have we survived all these years without a sand shed? I have researched on sand sheds within a 25 mile radius and found that there are no sand sheds for any small towns equivalent to Alexandria. The comment in the Newfound Landing dated Feb.14 stated that the sand shed would pay for itself by buying sand in the summer months and storing it early at a lower price. The fact is they can store sand like they always have and treat it so it won’t freeze. This is how the other small towns are doing it. No matter how we stockpile the sand, we can still buy it early and pay the lower price.
I have worked at two highway departments in the past years. We always hauled and stockpiled with our own trucks and equipment. Back then we did not have the trucks and equipment that Alexandria has today that are much bigger and better. I could explain more but I don’t think it is necessary. This building will not and can not pay for itself, in my opinion.
Larry Monroe
Alexandria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.