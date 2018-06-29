To The Daily Sun,
The Winnipesaukee Regional Quest for the Net Basketball Tournament was held on June 23 at the Laconia High School. We had six terrific teams compete: the Shelless Turtles, Lakes Region Hoops, Laconia Ballers, Bucket Squad, Dream Team, and Uncle Drew’s Uncle. Uncle Drew’s Uncle came out on top in the end, and a 3-point shooting contest was held after the games. Free food and a variety of community resources were available throughout the entire event as well, and all players were provided with team shirts made by LDR Productions, along with backpacks full of great items from the Partnership for Public Health.
This event was hosted by the Partnership for Public Health, encouraging youth and young adults to make healthy choices while reinforcing positive behaviors. Information and other resources that address the prevention of substance misuse as well as suicide prevention education were made available to all who attended. If anyone is seeking information on these topics, please go to our website at www.pphnh.org or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PPHNH. You can reach us directly as well by calling the Partnership for Public Health at 603-528-2145 and ask for Kimbly or Kelley, and/or by emailing me at kwade@pphnh.org.
A big thank you to our referees, Laconia High School, as well as to volunteer Wayne Hewes for running the clock/book. Finally, the biggest thank you goes to all those who came to play and all those who came to cheer for these wonderful teams! Your participation and support made for a truly enjoyable and fun-filled event here in the Lakes Region!
Kimbly Wade
Laconia
