To the Daily Sun,
I read Ms. Burke’s letter of May 22, and I felt something needs to be pointed out about this issue of safety for our children. Ms. Burke wanted to know what ideas we may have to stop the tide of senseless killing of our kids, and we need look no further than how we as individuals view human life.
We allow abortion clinics to operate in this country, funded by our taxes, and we do nothing, even after millions of children have died at their hands since 1974, when this genocide was made legal. We want to do as we see fit, without having to answer to any higher authority than our own (amorality), and then we are horrified when our kids do the same thing and kill others when they want to eliminate a problem. We pass laws to give some of us permission to commit murder, and then we freak out when other people break the law against murder, and shoot up our schools.
Until we see all human life as sacred, and grant all our children dignity and the right to live, as we have been given, we can’t expect there to be respect for life, or obedience to laws. This world is reaping what it has sown for years, and I feel little sympathy for those who have demanded their own way over the human rights of others, and then have to witness the carnage their ideas have generated in society. Repent of all the evil we have done, and stop advocating death with the euphemism of "choice." Promote a culture of love and respect for human life, and our kids will do the same.
Doris Morrissette
Laconia
