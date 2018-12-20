To The Daily Sun,
As officials begin to block Laconia residents from sharing their home with guests from around the world, it is critical that the Zoning Board and City Council consider exactly what they are stopping.
By prohibiting short-term rentals, families will be denied the opportunity to earn valuable extra income by opening their doors to tourists, with the typical host earning about $9,900 per year by renting their space for 2-3 nights a month. This income can be vital, specifically for seniors, who account for about 20 percent of Airbnb’s host community in Laconia and often struggle to “age in place.” For them, home sharing could be the difference between being able to afford to keep their home — or having to leave Laconia behind.
By prohibiting short-term rentals, the city will prevent many would-be guests from being able to visit Laconia, hurting the city’s hard-earned reputation as a welcoming place for travelers from across the country and around the world.
And by prohibiting short-term rentals, the city will undermine the economic engine of the short-term rental economy, an economy that supports Laconia’s unique small businesses and restaurants. Laconia welcomed over 5,000 guests over the past year. With Airbnb hosts typically driving their guests to spend their money in their community, cutting off home sharing entirely will hurt the bottom line of Main Street businesses.
Airbnb appreciates the concerns raised by City Council and some neighbors. Those issues are why we have invested in our community, implementing innovative tools that protect the safety of our hosts, guests, and neighbors — from background checks for hosts and guests to our $1 million Host Guarantee and Host Protection Insurance programs. We also offer our Neighbor Tool for anyone to share specific concerns they might have about a listing. Hosting is a big responsibility and those who fail to meet our standards and expectations — including being good neighbors in the places they too call home — will be subject to suspension or removal.
We hope the City Council will reconsider their position on short-term rentals, and work with the local host community to find a path forward — one that both addresses local concerns while still ensuring that the Laconia families, small businesses and others who rely on home sharing can continue to benefit from its growth.
Josh Meltzer
Head of Northeast Policy
Airbnb
New York
