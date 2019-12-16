To The Daily Sun,
In her letter to the editor on Dec. 6, Professor Lynn Rudmin Chong wrote, “With impeachment leveled at Pres. Clinton we were using our Puritanical background which is against sex outside the family as the grounds for possible removal?”
I found that statement exceedingly offensive, as it basically tries to excuse former President Clinton for his sexual misconduct involving a young intern and, in doing so, she trashes moral norms. I think her statement not only offends women, but decency itself.
Ms. Rudmin Chong then goes on to write, “Now we are using scholarly (today’s, Wednesday impeachment hearings continuation) advice and have, it seems, best business practices as the high bar.”
I watched a fair amount of that hearing that she cited and found it to be overwhelmingly biased and, in no way, could it be cited as a “best business practices high bar”. Having spent a career in the business world, I feel confident in saying that her definition of best business practices is severely flawed; it is the epitome of judicial bias.
Professor Rudmin Chong then goes on to say, “If we didn’t have the Electoral College standing between us and the popular vote, he wouldn’t even be President of our USA. That comes into it for me. It is so borderline a presidency that we have now.”
As an educator, one would think that she would understand that, in the Senate, each state has a voting privilege equal to each other state, regardless of population size, as each state has two Senators. This was one of the methods the founders used to prevent “tyranny of the majority”. States receive “seats” in the House of Representatives based on the size of their population and seats in the Senate regardless of population size. The combined number of those seats is what makes up the Electoral College. To eliminate the Electoral College would mean the destruction of our Democratic Republic and would usher in a continuing tyranny of the majority, where the more populous states could impose their will on the smaller ones. The Constitution would not have been ratified without the Senate/Electoral College provision, nor could an Amendment be passed to eliminate it today.
Ms. Rudmin Chong also commented that we “certainly have come to an imperfect low from being a country with high ideals set by our founders.” To that I would simply add ... because of one party’s desire to deny the vote of 64 million citizens, and the vote of the Electoral College.
Finally, there was an article by another “educator”, Professor Cracraft, in Tuesday’s edition of the paper. I would recommend that everyone read the article and make up their own mind. For me, let me just say that I would think that a Professor of History could be more pragmatic, less biased, and be more supportive of the Constitution.
Bob Meade
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.