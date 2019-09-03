To The Daily Sun,
These people are nuts. There is no understanding in them. It makes me sick when I hear somebody complain about how Comey made public the FBI's investigation into Hillary Clinton Emails and though the Trump campaign was under investigation; he said nothing about it to the public, as if there needs to be parity in investigations of the two campaigns whether there is corruption or not. If the investigation into the Trump campaign was unfounded from the start, which it is starting to look like, this is the truth and the actions of Clinton for which she was being investigated was a gross mishandling of classified official government communications, to avoid FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) requests, to cover up pay-for-play and other corrupt activities, which looks to be the truth. What's the the comparison? If you act corruptly you should be investigated if there is probable cause. If neither of these exists, investigators should leave you alone. That's from the 4th Amendment to our Constitution.
With a mainstream media that runs its stories by Democrat officials, nixes stories that paint Trump in a positive light, has little curiosity in underlying causes of issues they sensationally report on, does everything in its power to wrongly paint Trump and his supporters as racists, bigots, homophobes, misogynists, and fascists, and glosses over the malfeasance of those on the left; it is easy to forgive those who think President Trump and his supporters are monsters. But please don't act like you're well informed and know what you are talking about unless you're willing to hear the facts that the other side are presenting and fairly weigh them. Understand, the lies are bombarding you every day. The truth you have to search for.
E. Scott Cracraft, on the other hand, is a college professor; he should know better than to write the scandalous accusations he writes about President Trump and his supporters. If you have the stature of a college professor and a columnist in a local newspaper you have a responsibility to research the opposition's view and see if there are not some reasonable and well-founded reasons and good motives for peoples political views that you don't agree with, instead of without understanding them labeling them as bullies, fascists, people with emotional problems, dangerous, dishonest, religious fanatics, white supremacists, mean, angry, cruel people, rapists of our planet, gloaters, angry white men, racists, xenophobes, patriarchal, un-American, obscene, ultra-right, hate-spewing, violence-inciting, hateful, vindictive, cowards.
These are all epithets from just one of professor Cracraft's columns. Is it any wonder someone called you a "bomb-thrower" sir. You're an educated and intelligent man. Do you think you can use some of that knowledge to bring understanding, without being condescending to us peons who from my perspective are better behaved and more thoughtful than many of you educated elitist snobs?
I apologize. I just wanted you to know that I can use epithets too. Though I mostly choose not to, though they might be justified. But they don't bring understanding. Just division. It doesn't help anyone to come to understanding by calling people you don't know "names" when you have no idea what's in their hearts. You've been acting like the leader of a lynch-mob. Do you remember the lynch-mob in "To Kill a Mocking Bird"? That's you sir. Still, sir, Jesus loves you and politics aside He wants you to come to Him.
John Demakowski
Franklin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.