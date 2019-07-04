To The Daily Sun,
It never gets old thanking all the supporters and restaurants for participating in the "Eat out for Got Lunch! Laconia Restaurant Week”. This 9th year was a huge success and we surpassed our prior years donations record.
The Advisory Board and all the volunteers would like to sincerely thank the 12 restaurants for participating and supporting our program. It was a great week of fun, food and friends while raising funds and awareness for our summer healthy lunch program. We were able to raise $3,794.48 from the donations given by T-Bones/Cactus Jack’s, Village Bakery, Burrito Me, Hector’s, Patrick’s Pub, The Eatery, Tavern 27, Brick Front, Wayfarer Roasters, Annie’s Cafe, Lyons’ Den and Faro Express.
It costs $130 to feed a child a healthy lunch for the summer break. This donation will help feed 29 of Laconia's finest kids. We want to thank all the wonderful members of our community that went out to eat lunch/dinner at one of these restaurants to support a very important cause to help end childhood food insecurity in our city.
We also want to recognize and thank The Laconia Daily Sun for its continuing support with the advertising of this annual event. Please visit our website www.gotlunchlaconia.com to learn more about this fabulous program and see how you can get involved or make a donation. We would like to add more restaurants next year so just reach out so we can include you in 2020 "Eat Out for Got Lunch Laconia! Restaurant Week".
Linda Tunnicliffe
Got Lunch Laconia Advisory Board
