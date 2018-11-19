To The Daily Sun,
Well, another election cycle has come and gone and the balance of power in Washington is shifting once again. The Democrats have taken control of the House while the Republicans retained the Senate. That is not uncommon in our government and nor is the political divide but we will get through it if we seek the “truth.” I have been writing letters to the editor over the last 18 months trying to shed light on the truth using facts but those on the left will not engage in a debate. In fact, I feel like they intensify their misinformation when challenged or just ignore the issue all together.
In my opinion the single biggest issue facing this country is the work force participation rate (WFPR). I have written more letters on this subject than any other and have never received a single rebuttal or even comment. Under president Obama the WFPR dropped from 66.2 percent to 62.9 percent, which is the largest decline ever recorded since data started being collected in 1948. (My last letter was https://www.laconiadailysun.com/opinion/letters_to_editor/young-americans-are-becoming-slow-to-enter-labor-force/article_9e9915a6-9429-11e8-ae85-bbfa46cba55c.html) The key point in that letter was that the WFPR for ages 16-24 decreased from 65.5 percent to 55.2 percent, ages 25-54 decreased from 83.8 percent to 81.3 percent and ages 55 and older increased from 30.3 percent to 40 percent.
That is tragic in my opinion! The result is that less workers are “contributing” to Social Security and Medicare which are the two largest expenses covered by the federal government. These two programs along with Medicaid account for about 60 percent of all government spending and is the largest contributor to the national debt. The current administration has cut regulations and taxes on corporations in efforts to stimulate jobs in this country and it worked. There are more jobs than people collecting unemployment to fill them.
The problem is there are literally tens of millions of able-bodied Americans who are unemployed. They are not collecting an “unemployment” check so they don’t show up in the unemployment numbers. Despite the “record” job numbers reported every quarter the WFPR has remained flat at 62.9 percent for the last 18 months and that is because the U.S. population increases between two and three million each year. We will never get ahead until those on the sidelines join in. That is why I oppose programs that “enable” able bodied individuals to collect government benefits without some form of work requirement. Free health care for all is one of those benefits.
In my opinion the main driver on why the percentage of workers over 55 is the only group whose WFPR percentage went up is directly related to Obamacare. The cost of Obamacare for someone over 60 is between $1,000 and $1,500 per month. Most people just can’t afford to retire until age 65 when they become eligible for Medicare.
To compound that problem the cost of health care increased from $2.5 trillion in 2009 when president Obama took office to $3.3 trillion in 2016, when he left office. (My source data can be found in this letter https://www.laconiadailysun.com/opinion/letters_to_editor/if-you-want-your-country-run-like-chicago-vote-democrat/article_26dff280-dbd9-11e8-b39b-93260bd6783c.html) If you read it, I explained how basically all health care is paid for by the American worker/tax payer one way or another. So, the extra $.8 ($3.3- $2.5 = $.8) trillion we pay each year are covered by a smaller percentage of the population. I will say that again! Under the previous administration's eight years in office the work force participation rate decreased by 3.3 percent (66.2percent to 62.9 percent) and health care increased by 32 percent ((3.3-2.5)/2.5 = 32 percent). I have to ask the question when will we no longer be able to sustain this imbalance? When only 50 percent of the adult population is working?
Please, someone on the left provide a number and support it. The “truth” is we have already passed that point. The previous administration just kicked the can down the road by increasing the national debt by $10 trillion over the same eight years. That completed the trifecta of financial mismanagement.
I know I rail on the previous president in many of my letters and I want to say that I don’t think he is fully responsible but he shares a major portion of the blame. Democrats and Republicans create the budget and the president approves or vetoes it. It takes a two-third majority in Congress to override a presidential veto. I don’t ever recall president Obama vetoing a budget because it was too much. In fact, the deficit exceeded $1 trillion dollars every year of his first term and only dropped below the $1 trillion mark after the Republicans took the House and started trimming the budget.
The purpose of this letter is to expose the left for putting out misleading and false information to sway an election. Facts (i.e. the truth) need to be shown so people can make an informed decision.
I’ll close with an opinion. I thought President Trump’s Tax Cuts & Jobs Act was brilliant because it addressed my number one concern, which is WFPR. It stopped the downward decline but it has not resulted in an increase as I would have expected. I blame that on millennials just taking longer to grow up and parents affording them that opportunity. The TC&JA also shifted more of the tax burden to the wealthy. The left adamantly denies that but after I have written four letters on that subject no one has written a convincing rebuttal that has changed my mind.
Finally, I hope the Democrats don’t squander their new-found control investigating President Trump but rather use it to address the real issues facing this nation starting with working together for the good of all citizens, not just the ones that voted for them.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
