To the Daily Sun,
I would like to express my thoughts on the attempt by the City of Laconia to privatize the ambulance. Laconia Fire Department provides prompt and professional EMS services. These men and woman are highly skilled and certified to handle any EMS emergency situation throughout the community.
If you privatized the ambulance, how many ambulances would be provided? Where would they be located within the city? Will the Weirs be overlooked because this location is downtown? And Laconia Fire Dept. would continue to respond to EMS calls, motor vehicle accidents, drug overdoses and provide assistance and then return to the firehouse and the city wouldn’t collect a dime for their time and services they provided.
The real issue which needs to be addressed: Not finding a private ambulance company but rather… finding a qualified COLLECTION agency. These agencies have the skilled personnel and the means to get the monies which are owed to the city. Check with other towns near by and see which agency they use and how well it works.
Lastly, I am curious to know why Deputy Chief Shawn Riley, who is the EMS director for Laconia Fire Department, was not selected for this committee. I see some high profile quality people on this list but other than Dr. Morrison, I believe the majority of these members EMS qualifications are pretty minimal. I would expect this group to not look at privatizing services but more importantly find a collection agency to handle the EMS/ambulance billing.
I hope the citizens will come together to show their support for the members of the Laconia Fire Department and let’s keep the ambulance service in the firehouse where it belongs.
Frank Latosek, Retired Lt.
Gilford Fire-Rescue
(25 years of Fire/EMS service)
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.