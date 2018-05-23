To The Daily Sun,
There has been much discussion to privatize the Fire Department ambulance service in Laconia. I have been in public safety for 42 years and have seen the effect of privatizing the ambulance service versus it being maintained by FD.
The Fire Department ambulance is the best asset this city has. The response time is excellent and they are very familiar with all the numerous addresses that a private ambulance would not be. If effective, the FD ambulance should be paying for itself and be a revenue source for the city.
There is nothing more assuring then being at an accident scene and knowing that the ambulance is on site or minutes away. You may never need the services of an ambulance, but when you do it's nice to know that they are minutes away and know where they are going. I hope the city see the value in this and I thank the FD and PD for the great job they do for the city of Laconia. The city should be supporting the recommendation of the fire chief and continue this service.
Dennis Peterson
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.