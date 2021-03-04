To the Editor:
Tri-County Republicans, a conservative political group that believes in limited government and the interpretation of the U.S. and NH Constitutions as written, held its monthly meeting Wednesday, Feb. 17, and unanimously endorsed the following candidates for the Alton town election on March 9:
Philip Wittmann: Selectman (3 yr. term)
Brennan Christen: Planning Board (3 yr. term)
Emily Christen: School Board (1 yr. term)
Brennan Christen: School Board (1 yr. term)
Rebecca Johnson: School Board (3 yr. term)
All freedom-loving Republicans, Libertarians, independents, and undeclareds from surrounding towns in Belknap, Carroll, and Strafford Counties are welcome to participate in our group meetings and events. The next monthly meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 17 at 6:30 p.m. at 129 Main Street, Alton.
For inquiries or more information, please contact Beth Varney or Priscilla Terry at tricountyrepublicans@gmail.com.
Priscilla Terry
Alton
