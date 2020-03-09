To The Daily Sun,
This past Thursday evening we attended a “Meet the Candidates” event sponsored by the Alton Business Association (ABA). As relatively newer residents of the community we thought attending and participating would be helpful for us to come to know the candidates by hearing them present themselves and responding to questions.
Thanks to the ABA for sponsoring and hosting the event, and to the six candidates who appeared out of 18 candidates whose names are on the March 10 ballot. The six who participated in the forum included not only the three who are running in contested races (selectmen), but also three who are in uncontested races (two School Board positions and one library trustee position). All of the individuals are to be commended for providing voters with the opportunity to see them as being accessible to the people they may (or will) be serving in public offices.
One of us posed a question to the candidates that asked them to identify an issue or concern that each believed to be of the highest priority and in need of the greatest attention. The responses given were both thoughtful and insightful. They raised hopes and expectations that improvements are coming in the town, schools and library.
The fine responses of incumbent Selectman Wentworth and Selectman candidate Markland notwithstanding, we were impressed especially by selectman candidate Holt’s identification of a compelling need for a highways and roads plan setting forth a schedule for new construction and maintenance. His proposal for the development and adoption of such a plan seems both sensible and highly desirable. One great advantage of such a plan would be to provide a greater degree of rationality, consistency and certainty to the town’s surface transportation network and its annual budget preparation.
One other matter merits mention. It relates to the question that was raised about the series of warrant articles that propose funding to a series of non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Due to the limited time frame of the event and out of courtesy to other participants, we did not mention how important — and indeed essential — we believe to be the vetting of any NGOs who are being considered for funding. This vetting should include not only the identification of benefit(s) to the community, but also the review of the organization’s official mission statement, annual report and financial statement that has been audited by an independent auditing firm. This is our personal standard and the one that we adhered to in the churches of which we were pastor and member, respectively.
We hope all of you will vote this coming Tuesday, and that if you are an Alton voter you will consider the reflections and suggestions we have shared.
Rev. Paul A. Terry (Hon. Retired)
Priscilla Terry
Alton
