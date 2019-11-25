To The Daily Sun,
What a week for politics! Impeachment, lying, truth, stock market, more Democratic candidates and the Democratic debate. I have an opinion on all of this. I have prioritized my opinions.
1. Am really pi**ed that I had to miss Judge Judy because of the impeachment hearings.
2. Fell asleep during the Democratic debate, so boring!
3. Why is Bernie Sanders always so angry?
4. Does Pocahontas know that billionaires can move to Canada, England, etc?
5. Can you name the impeachment witnesses that told the truth and not their opinion or assumption?
6. Are you concerned that some of the witnesses’ feelings were hurt?
7. Do you feel that Adam Schiff should be nominated for an Academy Award?
8. I feel sorry for Joe Biden. My advice: “Just keep slugging away.”
9. For Thanksgiving, thank you, President Trump, for beating Hillary Clinton.
10. Did any of you enjoy “Fartgate”? If President Trump did it, it would be grounds for impeachment.
11. President Trump’s crimes are getting elected, friend of Kanye, his hair, and Tweeting.
God bless President Trump, and leave Trump signs alone.
Jim Mayotte
Sanbornton
