To The Daily Sun,
Once again, Mr. Meade, continues to further exacerbate poetical and national division by promoting conspiracy theories to help divert attention from the POTUS, rather than acknowledge that Trump himself is the ultimate creator of this disastrous administration and has no one to blame but himself. No one has worked more aggressively to trigger impeachment than the president.
In his latest submission to this forum, Meade lashed out at Democrats with half-truths and out-right falsehoods in his desperate attempt to convince Trump’s base that there is a conspiracy by the Justice Department, F.B.I., C.I.A. and the judicial system in collusion to undermine and remove this president from office; of course, this is all orchestrated by Democrats lead by Obama and Clinton.
This “Deep State” conspiracy has been, and will continue to be, to create a conspiracy Trump’s base will buy into and explain away his self-inflicted wounds. It should be noted, that conspiracy theories are most often created during times of uncertainty and fear — they are meant to stoke the flames of hatred and rebellion. Our POTUS embraces these because, even though there is no evidence to back these claims — and a slew of evidence that reputes them, he must resort to conspiracy to rally his base. If he should lose the 2020 election he can reconcile his defeat to his minions by blaming the “deep state conspiracies;” not to mention “voter fraud.”
The overall pattern is clear to anyone who cares to see it. Trump’s entire presidency to date has sacrificed the means of democracy, to include the Constitution, a system of government based on the rule of law, and an independent judiciary, to the ends of accumulating and preserving his personal power.
When Meade and other conservative fail to see Trump for what he is — a flimflam man — they are giving a cue to the Trump base that such out-of-bounds attacks on our nation’s political system are legitimate. That’s how they normalize Trump.
Meade’s behavior and that of the Republican Party are threatening the integrity of the American republic. They are hoping to ride to victory on the basis of fear, ignorance, bigotry and smear. The American people will not uphold any political party that puts political exploitation above national interests.
Mr. Meade, there is a growing movement in the United States; you can call them Democrats, liberals, Republicans, conservatives, independents, socialists, elitists, etc., but they are going to “persist” to “resist.” In the words of Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, “Get over it.”
THE PRESIDENT WHO WOULD DRAIN THE SWAMP HAS BECOME THE SWAMP.
Robert Miller
Alton
