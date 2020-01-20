To The Daily Sun,
Here is a note for L. Smith, who isn’t a Democrat, Republican, or independent. If you are going to get all outraged about the President’s use of the War Powers Act, you should at least get your facts straight. Nobody has bombed Iran. The world’s worst terrorist was killed at the Baghdad airport where he had just arrived from Syria. The previous week, his Iranian-backed militia had burned and looted the American Embassy in Baghdad and he went there to organize further attacks. If you looked at a map, you would find that Baghdad is the capital of Iraq. All of the rockets and missiles that were flying after that came from Iran and landed in Iraq, except the two that shot down a civilian airliner with 176 innocent people dead. The U.S. forces did not respond with bombs, but with economic sanctions.
Every president in history has acted to protect Americans all over the world because that is part of the job.
If it makes you feel any better, consider this. The U.S. defense budget averages over $700 billion a year. The big, scary and belligerent country of Iran has a defense budget of less than $15 billion per year. They are but a mosquito on our backside that we could flatten in short order and they know it. Instead, President Trump showed incredible restraint by just blowing up two Toyota land cruisers and that is all it took to solve the problem.
No one knows what will happen next but we should feel secure knowing that President Trump is in control and, despite all of the criticism, he is actually doing a great job protecting Americans and keeping our country safe.
Alan Moon
Tilton
