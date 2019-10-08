To The Daily Sun,
With respect to the “impeachment inquiry,” Democrats are doing what Democrats always do, lie.
This isn’t a “House impeachment inquiry” or a “Democrat impeachment inquiry;” it’s simply a Democrat leadership inquiry. Democrats didn’t vote for a real impeachment inquiry because that would create a record so congressmen/congresswomen can be held accountable, allow Republicans to subpoena witnesses, and allow White House representatives to be involved and question witnesses— i.e., to identify bias and lies.
What’s occurring is a one-sided public spectacle of unproven and unchallenged allegations encouraged and supported by a dishonest media.
Its leader is Congressman Adam Schiff, a persistent liar — e.g., Schiff falsely claimed to have proof of Trump’s Russian collusion, and he later admitted that he lied when he opened his committee hearing with a fake version of Trump’s conversation with Ukraine President Zelensky and when he claimed in September that he was unaware of the whistleblower complaint.
Almost everything we’ve been told repeatedly by Democrats and most media about Trump’s phone call with Zelensky has been lies. Trump released the transcript, read it: (https://tinyurl.com/y6qcvyz7)
Trump didn’t pressure Zelensky seven or eight times to “dig up dirt” on Biden, to turn over Hillary’s servers, or anything else. There was no quid pro quo. Trump didn’t jeopardize our national security.
When 60 Minutes refused to correct their false claim that the whistleblower was under federal protection, the whistleblower’s attorney accused them of “making stuff up.” (https://tinyurl.com/yxhzlfuw)
Despite clear evidence of bribery and/or obstruction of justice, Democrats say Biden didn’t do anything wrong. Biden publicly bragged about withholding $1 billion in aid unless the Ukrainian prosecutor investigating the company paying Biden’s son was fired (https://tinyurl.com/y5ml8wyc). More important information can be found at (https://tinyurl.com/yyxt7lwb). Perhaps this is okay in corrupt Washington, DC, but don’t try it yourself.
Americans have been dragged through two and one-half years of false charges against President Trump. Dozens of times every day the media clamored that Trump conspired with the Russians. The Trump-Russia lies were driven by Obama administration and Hillary’s campaign officials with help from several foreign countries (including Russia, Great Britain, Ukraine, and Australia) to hurt the Trump campaign and presidency. Americans deserve to know the origin of the false charges.
President Trump is addressing problems created and ignored by our elected representatives for decades — e.g.,: stagnant incomes and job growth, depleted military, illegal immigration, dangerous neighborhoods, bad trade deals, treaty partners ignoring their commitments, foreign aid to corrupt and anti-American regimes, and corruption in Washington, DC. To cover up their failures to address the American people’s problems and to protect the corruption that enriches the Washington elites at the people’s expense, Democrats lie about and smear President Trump.
Don Ewing
Meredith
