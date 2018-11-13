To The Daily Sun,
My grandfather, Ernest Simoneau, served in World War I. He was a private and the French interpreter for Major Cabot of Boston. Trench warfare was not for the weak of heart.
I do not feel that he would have been very happy with the behavior of President Trump this weekend. He would also have been troubled with the immoral behavior we see from our president on a daily basis.
I remember my grandfather as an intelligent man, who showed kindness to the street people of the early 1940s. President Trump does not know history. His behavior is like the behavior that led to World War I. Why repeat the same mistakes that were made in the past. Sadly, the French president is right because he knows world history and understands the evils of nationalism.
Paul Bonneville
Lochmere (Tilton)
