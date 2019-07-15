To The Daily Sun,
It is so convenient that Democrats and the Liberal Press have a bad memory of things that happen in the past. But on the other side, they would report the color of the President’s underwear and if there was poop stains in them.
Many of the older people like me remember the TV show Dragnet. “The facts, Ma’am, just the facts.”
This is a excerpt of a speech President Obama gave in 2006: “Those who enter our country illegally, and those who employ them, deserve the rule of law. And because we live in an age where terrorists are challenging our borders, we simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, and undocumented, and unchecked. Americans are right to demand better border security and better enforcement of the immigration laws.” With his thumbs up, President Trump approves this message.
Any of you that read this, see if you can get any of the press or TV networks to print this.
L. Michael Hatch
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.