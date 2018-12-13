To The Daily Sun,
As I am watching the state funeral of George H.W. Bush, I am touched. It is not only because the ceremony is grand and the event is sad, but also because I am thinking back to President Bush’s kindness to China, my motherland.
President Bush chose to be the American ambassador in China in August 1964, when President Ford offered him to go to "developed countries" — France and Britain. His bravery to come to China, where was considered as "miserable" and "uncivilized," had a significant effect on my nation's development and diplomacy. He had had a close connection with Chinese people. As the American ambassador, he had private vehicles and dozens of guards. However, he chose to "live like a Chinese": he mostly traveled with a bicycle or by feet. Moreover, he was easy to get along with that he constantly paid visits and hang out with Chinese civilians.
When he became the president, President Bush chose to pay his first state visit to China, instead of Western allies as all former presidents did. He bought his wife to spend the first Christmas as the president with the Chinese ambassador, Han Xu, which was unprecedented. Most importantly, when the relationship between two countries went down, and the Congress wanted to boycott China, it was George H.W. Bush who took up the role, against the Congress, insisting on extending the Most Favored Nation Policy to China for one more year. Over the course of his presidency, he was mostly positive with China.
Without his love for China, without his policies to China, China had a large chance not to be as developed as today. I am grateful to this great president. Rest in peace, President Bush.
Ziqi Li
Tilton
