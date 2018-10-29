To The Daily Sun,
IT's ALL TRUMPS FAULT! Are they really serious? The leftists in the Democratic camp have been pushing incivility for years. Remember the Occupy Wall St. mob, the Occupy this, that and the next? These are the same thugs who morphed into Antifa, the bat swinging, assaulting terrorists dressed and masked all in black we sometimes get to see on the 6 p.m. news, when the mainstream media can't avoid showing them. This and Black Lives Matter, with its kill cops agenda have all been around long before Trump ever entered the political ring.
So who do these leftist idiots think they are kidding? Big shot Dems have been making excuses for them for years now and are shocked and outraged some loose cannon on the right tried sending bombs around. What the heck did they think was going to happen when everything they did was designed to create hatred and division?
For any Democrats out there who still have the ability of independent thought and reason, reflect on what you just read and ask yourselves if it's so? You might also ask yourselves if John Kennedy would have endorsed such actions and behaviors? The only answer is no he wouldn't, nor would Harry Truman or FDR. So what has happened to your party? Easy, it's been taken over by extremist new world order leftists (AKA Marxists). You have to know they want this country to become a Marxist-socialist nation. Problem with that is every country that has ever tried that has been a disaster for it's people. Look at Venezuela, rich with oil but the people are starving, same with Cuba.
Can't happen here? Why do you think somehow the leftist leaders here are better or smarter then in other places? If you do isn't that the very definition of racism? We here in America are no different what we have is our Constitution (which the left ignores at best) and a capitalist, free market system which the left also wants to dump. Again I ask where has that ever worked?
President Trump may be un-presidential at times, say thing crudely, even be offensive but he has achieved more success for the American people in every area then the last four presidents combined. He uses common sense not political correctness making decisions.We have become to use to slick-talking politicians and their empty promises so unless you want to go back to incompetents, special interest driven big government where your not even an after thought consider carefully which party you vote for. You and your families futures depend on that more then ever. Today's Democratic Party will drive our nation into ruin if they gain power again.
Steve Earle
Gilford
