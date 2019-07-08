To The Daily Sun,
What’s going on, Navigating? Some of the things happening at our local recovery center are concerning, not just to the recovery community either, but the community as a whole. It’s the only one we have by the way, unless people can get to Tilton. Maybe that’s where people should start going anyway— from the sounds of it.
It’s been a while since I went for coaching but when I did I saw Gary or Phil. They’ve been there from the beginning, just like Val and Bruce. They were the first recovery coaches here, and we all seem to know each other and see one another at different meetings around the area, so even if you don’t go to the center you still see the same people in the recovery community, so you know everything that’s going on.
When they opened Navigating Recovery people were thinking great, a safe place to go and hang out. Hoping it would be sort of what the Hope Center is to Manchester, Navigating Recovery would be for the Lakes Region. Well, that was short lived! Not without effort from the staff. They were the OG’s, the originals! They tried to promote it to be a fun and supportive recovery environment for us to gather. The director made it clear that it was not a “hangout” and she never intended it to be that way. That’s why no one goes there anymore, unless they have to, because some agency like probation or court makes them.
It could also be that good people keep getting pushed away for their efforts to make it a better, more useful place to the recovery community. I think there was a lot of frustration for them sitting in an office all day while people were out in the streets homeless, or using, feeling like there was no hope. Those guys wanted to do things differently but they were never given the chance.
I think it’s safe to say they have been met with constant resistance along the way. They wanted more activities, more events planned to create a sense of community, a space where people in recovery could come together, and have a say in the center since it’s supposed to be for them. In my opinion, as time went on, going there felt more and more like punishment. Those guys wanted to get out and do more to engage people and show recovery can be fun too.
At every turn and suggestions they brought to directors, it was all shut down. Why? Well, because power and authority are also an addiction, and having the power, authority and control over other people makes them feel good. I want to know what happened to the suggestion box that some of the coaches wanted out for people. I filled out a few because of judgment on people who smoke. It’s fine to offer a quitting class, but stop making me feel like a dirty person, that you are better than me and you don’t want us smokers or vapors around. There will be no one left so if that’s what you’re going for, well you got it.
People just quitting alcohol and drugs don’t need more judgment from others. Honestly, it seems like just another way of treating people in recovery differently. Like there’s us, and there’s them. I stopped going because of things like that. If I just wanted to stop in to say what’s up, have some coffee and chill, every time the same lady comes out from behind her desk to insert herself to try and control the conversation, to know why I’m there, for what, then to just repeat what was already said, as if making sure it was known she was above and better than, to demean the person in front of people. It’s like why?
Well now I don’t stop by, because you managed to weed out most the good people. There’s only a few left hanging by a thread.
Really, you got rid of VAL! Why? She was good at that job, people love her because it’s obvious she’s passionate about what she gained from recovery and she wants to share it. From a business standpoint that was such a poor decision, one that will negatively affect the people that matter most. Seems like someone didn’t like how much recognition Valeen got. She’s not the one who needed it, she was just doing what any of us would, give back and help people. I’d be pretty ashamed to be a part of that place. What a message. Reminds me of this, “PAY NO ATTENTION TO THE WOMAN BEHIND THE CURTAIN! “ Pay no mind to what’s happening at Navigating Recovery everyone, look away! Some of you should run now and salvage what’s left of your recovery, your reputation, and your conscience. Way to be, Navigating Recovery, way to be. So, who’s next?
Keith Lyman
Gilford
