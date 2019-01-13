To The Daily Sun,
I have been told that outside of congressional offices in D.C, the American flag, their state fag and the POW/MIA flags are displayed.
It has been noted in recent articles that the a newly elected Congresswoman, Rep. Jennifer Wexton from the 10th District Of Virginia has chosen to remove the POW/MIA Flag and replace it with a transgender banner.
Would one of our federal reps please check on this and point her in the right direction!
The POW flag replaced by the transgender flag? The Northeast POW/MIA Network believes even one day without this flag is one day too many.
“The public should be aware that they still are not home,”
The Veteran Community of N.H. and in fact country would appreciate it! Replace the POW/MIA Flags before this gets blown way out of proportion! Like Now!
Bob "Doc" Jones
Northeast POW/MIA Network
Meredith
Absolutely agree!!!
