To The Daily Sun,
We had been expecting an important delivery and from our supplier received this information furnished by the Laconia Post Office:
Dec.7 - Delivery Attempted - No Access to Location
Dec.8 - Delivery Attempted - No Access to Location
This is untrue, since we received mail on those dates absent our important mail. On Dec. 10 we tried to contact the Laconia Post Office (524-6271) 29 times over an hour of phoning, only to get dial tone switching to busy tone, no voicemail activated. So, we traveled to the post office in an attempt to find our important mail and were told that because of manpower shortages we should expect deliveries and/or pick-ups only every two or three days. Ouch!
Luckily, we did receive our important mail on Dec.10. But, what a pain! We noticed in your Dec.4 article that "email and instant messaging replaced traditional first-class mail," meaning that less manpower would be required to handle this reduced load, yes? Also, that "other business partnerships, notably the weekend delivery of Amazon packages" would surely increase manpower load. Hmm.
Our attempts to find Laconia Post Office job openings netted one, for a CDLA owner operator dedicated team truck driver but several for Belmont and others north of the White Mountains. We also found it interesting that you interviewed the union steward, Gerry Tweedie but not the Laconia Post Office manager. "Tweedie said ... coupled with dwindling pay and cuts to pensions and benefits..." We have been unable to find evidence of any of these cuts.
Perhaps you could follow-up and find out the truth to this. Were there actual cuts? And in other news for your reader's review: (Dec, 7) APWU President Mark Dimondstein reports that the national union leadership will make an announcement on December 21 regarding the collective bargaining agreement between the APWU and the USPS. Will there be pay, pension and benefit cuts in this agreement?
Thomas Phillips
Gilford
(1) comment
Give them HECK! They lie! We had the same at our house.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.