To The Daily Sun,
To the Good People of State Senate District 2:
During the past 5 months, I traversed the 27 towns in our district, listening to you to shape our legislative priorities for the coming session. We’ve laid a solid foundation for delivering a better future for our families, businesses and institutions. Now it’s time to build on that foundation.
I remain committed to ensuring that state government provides a business climate that promotes opportunities for success and prosperity as we continue attacking the problems that are affecting our loved ones and our families. Substance abuse, mental health, health care costs and education will be high-profile issues in the coming session, and we’ll be working hard to address them, effectively and sensibly.
I do hope you’ll come to Concord to visit our beautiful State Capitol and share your thoughts and ideas with me. My door is always wide open, and you are always welcome. And you can email me at bob.giuda@leg.state.nh.us.
As Veterans Day approaches, please join me in thanking our military veterans for their service to our nation.
Thank you for the honor and privilege of serving as your State Senator.
Bob Giuda
State Senator, NH District 2
Warren
