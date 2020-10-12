To The Daily Sun,
We all can agree that there is a lot going on in the country right now and that this election cycle is of extreme consequence. Some will vote for Trump for the actions he has taken over the last four years. Some will vote for Biden because they hate Trump for his bombastic personality. There’s the Supreme Court nomination. There’s Roe v Wade. There’s anarchy in the streets. There’s the view there were only peaceful protests. There’s Covid.
So much noise overshadowing what I believe is the #1 issue and that is the so-called Russiagate debacle. So to Democrat voters it is time to come to your senses and make the correct decision and to not put Shaheen and Biden and any Democrat back into power at the federal level. You should now admit that in 2016 when you voted for Clinton that you were innocently ignorant. But the truth is out now. Your Democrat party arguably committed sedition beginning in the summer of 2016 collaborating with Russia against Trump and it continued into his presidency. There can be no doubt that Obama/Biden knew about it when it was happening and for four years lied to the American people including YOU. You should be outraged.
You were innocent in 2016 but you cannot claim your innocence this time around. You will be intentionally putting an evil person back into the White House. And if you don’t think Shaheen has known about this for four years also then you are sticking your head in the sand. If I, as a simple USMC veteran and ordinary American citizen, can say that even I was aware of what these deceitful Democrats did over the last four years then you deserve no respect from me and others for casting your vote for Shaheen and Biden. It will be a grave injustice because you better believe that the truth will get buried by the government you create.
On 911 Americans came together. And this is a time when we should come together again and vote to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America. The evils that your Democratic Party committed should be that 911 event this November. Your hatred for a man should take a back seat to protecting the rule of law. The future can be shaped by having some integrity. Stay home if you can’t bring yourself to do the right thing. Your party is now silent now about what they did and your cohorts in the media have also gone silent now that the truth is out there. You cannot say that there is any other more important issue than this. You will have to admit to yourself that you accept that your party was and is corrupt to the core. You should be yelling out loud that you were duped and Shaheen/Biden et al egregiously insulted your intelligence. Are you a decent person? Can you face the facts? I sure hope so.
Porky Sarsfield
Laconia
