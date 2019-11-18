To The Daily Sun,
To borrow from Conan Doyle: The elves are afoot.
The sixth annual Lakes Region Porcupines Toy Drive is underway. We accept requests for help with Christmas gifts for families in need. Last year, we helped improve Christmas morning for 70 children in our area.
To that end, we are soliciting donations so that we can bring joy again this season. Checks can be sent to our treasurer: Marie Aldrich, 343 Old Lakeshore Drive, No. 43, Gilford NH 03249 (write Toy Drive on the memo line, please). If you wish to donate digitally, please use our GoFundMe account: www.gofundme.com/lrp-toy-drive.
We thank you in advance for your help with this project.
Rick Notkin
Gilford
