To The Daily Sun,
The Lakes Region Porcupines Toy Drive has begun its fifth year helping families who could use a hand up during the holidays. Your donations have helped us to serve over 200 families over the years and with your generosity we hope to serve many more in the years to come.
The LRP Elves help Santa by seeking nominations for people to serve. Once we select our recipients, we gather a wish list and begin shopping. We deliver our gifts close to Christmas in black bags with wrapping paper and tape so the parents can have the joy of wrapping.
If you would like to make a donation you can send a check made out to Marie Aldrich and mailed to her at 343 Old Lake Shore Rd. Lot 43. Because we don’t pay fees for cash or checks, One-hundred percent of funds go right to gifts.
We also have a couple of ways to donate on-line and you can find both links on my state rep page: https://www.facebook.com/GlenAldrichforNH/
We are also seeking nominations, so if you know someone that could use our help this Christmas please send an email to me at glenaldrich@gmail.com with the persons name and all contact info as well as a brief description why you are nominating them and we will take it from there.
Lakes Region Porcupines donate our time and money to make our community a better place for all, and we appreciate that we would not be able to do this with out you in the community who support us.
Thank you to all who have helped in our first five years and thanks to all who help as we begin our next five years.
Please like and share on Facebook.
Rep. Glen Aldrich.
Gilford/Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.