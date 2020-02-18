To The Daily Sun,
Clean energy policy — is this a blue or red issue? For me, it’s neither, it’s just good policy, allowing for diversified generation of clean energy, and doing it in a way that is better for our mother Earth, but also in a responsible way for all people involved.
On Wednesday the 19th, I’ll be fighting to get my clean energy bill (HB 1402) passed. I’m a pragmatic guy; I saw the quandary the Democrats and the Republicans were in, and selected a smaller subset clean energy issue I knew would generate both Republican and Democrat support. In short, HB 1402 allows towns and cities to group all government electrical meters in one town into one “virtual meter” then further allow the towns to put up a solar array behind one of those meters of a generation size that would offset the combined usage of the virtual meter.
If done right, this will lower operational expenses for our local towns and maybe (depends on local spending) translate to local property tax relief, if they chose to use the provisions in my bill.
Every single representative on the House Science, Tech and Energy committee liked it, the Governor said he’d sign it, the N.H. Clean Energy Coalition backed it, the N.H. Municipal Association supported it, and it seemed like we would finally take a step forward and have some progress on clean energy.
So, then, why do I need to fight? STUPID partisan politics is why. The Committee Democrat majority loved my bill so much they took my language and stuffed it into HB 1218, a larger net metering bill. Now HB 1218 has the same problems as all the other net metering bills of the past which got vetoed: It does not mathematically work and it will cause electric rates to go up for all electric ratepayers in New Hampshire. To make matters worse, they then recommended “Interim Study” (polite death) to my bill.
They have to know, like all its predecessors, HB 1218 will be a partisan vote, then a veto, then a sustaining of the veto, which results in zero progress forward in clean energy policy. When I spoke to a Democrat Committee member and asked why we can’t move my bill forward as well, so we have actual progress in clean energy policy, instead of this stupid stalemate, the answer was “We have an election in November.” In Committee, the Democrat consensus was, given the choice, the Governor would sign 1402 and veto 1218 and they didn’t want to give him that choice; they want him to only have 1218 as an option, which I will bet he will veto, and I will support the veto because the MATH doesn’t work.
So there you have it. It’s not about forward progress in clean energy, it’s about forcing our Governor to veto another overreaching clean energy bill to make him look bad, to give the Democratic Party a sound byte vs. give residents and our Mother Earth clean energy.
Timothy P. Lang Sr.
Sanbornton
