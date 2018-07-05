To The Daily Sun,
It has long set in my mind the terrible lose the States of the U.S. have suffered in the death of the hundreds of thousand of men who have gone to war, most of their own accord and died. Their courage and fears, their love of home and country as well as their bravery spent to keep us free. More heart breaking are those who didn’t die, suffering lose of limb and mind. Whether in the War of Independence, Civil War, World Wars and all others. How is it that this country has gone forward without them. At the first of the Civil War tens of thousands laid died and wounded (dying) as the armies moved on, abandoned to the field. In WWI dying in the ditches from diseases as well as munitions, and poison gas.
All men who stood in the face of death marching to it and not hiding. While now in our country those who put on the badges will cower at the sound of gun fire at hotel hallways, and school doors; I heard recently they are not trained to endanger their own lives. So it is, the right of self defense to the civilian population and bearing arms is so very important.
After each war over the decades our country has been left with those who would not go forward, it has been those who guide, serve, rule these states and nation. Thomas Woodrow Wilson forced WWI upon us for the purpose of creating a government body to rule our and other nations; got us into the war shaming those who would not go or protested going, and in the end having won the war he refused to join with Senator Lodge and reserve the right of refusal over the League of Nation’s power to engage us into a war. Of 116,516 WWI deaths, 63,114 were to disease. The Battle of the Argonne Forest claimed 26,277 American lives and left 95,786 wounded — no greater lose of life in an American battle. Liberal/progressive Southern Democrat President T. W. Wilson totally disregarded their lives for his own ego. They fought to keep us free; he wanted our nation to surrender its will and freedom to a League of Nations. President Wilson never served in the military.
How great our America might be had not the likes of Senator John Kerry, who had himself filmed in Vietnam and with a few scratches ended his tour of duty to return to the U.S. to testify that our soldiers were baby killers.
He never stepped forward while in the Senate, deferring to Ted Kennedy, in the end colluding with Iran giving them billions of dollars (and other nations cash currency), and with the European Union, as President Wilson, to surrender our right of self governance.
A letter writer recently asked, "does everything have to be politics?" Well, politics is about governance, civil or otherwise. Standing forward prepared to give one’s life for the family, home and country isn’t about politics it’s about love and caring. So perhaps if we had fewer politicians and more of the likes of those who stepped forward prepared to die for this nation it indeed would be a better place. It is the politician that keeps the divisions of this country grinding away, instead of solving/ending them.
G.W. Brooks
Meredith
