To The Daily Sun,
I had recently sent a letter to The Daily Sun and had signed my name correctly and in this letter, I mentioned that I did not read letters from certain contributors, one of them being Steve Earle.
In today's paper, I happen to see one of his letters and in it, I glanced at a reference to my name (spelled incorrectly, Bereau instead of the correct spelling Bureau).
Apparently, I was correct in saying in my first letter, that Steve doesn't pay much attention to what he reads or write. Point made.
Mike Bureau
Merrimack
