To The Daily Sun,
I am a member of the Plymouth Planning Board and I would like the residents of Plymouth to know that we need some new full-time members, also alternates.
We only meet twice a month and everyone on the board will welcome new members with open arms!
If you are interested, please call Brian Murphy at 603-536-1731, or if you like, you could call me, Bonnie Sears, at 603-536-1914.
Looking forward to hearing from you.
Bonnie Lee Sears
Plymouth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.