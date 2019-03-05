To The Daily Sun,
Gilmanton voters:
I am writing this letter to express my interest as a write-in vote for School District Clerk. This year’s Gilmanton School District ballot does not have a candidate for School District Clerk, a position I feel capable of fulfilling.
I moved to Gilmanton in 2004, my husband and I are raising our three children here, grades 8, 6 and 4. I have volunteered in a variety of ways here in town over the years and currently serve on the Board of the Gilmanton School PTA, as well as two subcommittees: the Gilmanton School Outdoor Classroom Committee and the High School Options Committee. I am also a Board Member of Lakes Region United Soccer Club, my sons’ travel soccer league.
I look forward to taking on these responsibilities if elected and appreciate your consideration in the ballot booth on March 12.
Melissa Beale
Gilmanton
