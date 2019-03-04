To The Daily Sun,
At the Meredith Town Meeting on March 13, a $70,000 Warrant Article will be presented by the Selectboard to help complete the proposed Laverack Nature Trail at Hawkins Brook. It will not impact the 2019 tax rate. Volunteer members of the Meredith Village Pathways Committee have been working on this project for six years with the support of the Selectboard and other civic organizations. To date 90 percent of the cost of the trail has been raised through donations and grants.
Meredith is blessed with conservation areas and trails surrounding the town. The Hawkins Brook Trail will be right in the heart of the village and the only one that will be universally accessible, so that residents of all ages and abilities will be able to walk it.
The trailheads will start at Meredith Village Savings Bank and Prescott Park. A scenic boardwalk and trail will span the Hawkins Brook wetland and join the forested section of the trail leading to Prescott Park. The trail is a short distance to the Inter-Lakes Schools, Community Center and downtown Meredith.
As a member and former chairman of the Meredith Village Pathways Committee, I ask my fellow townspeople to join me in support the warrant article that will be presented at the Town Meeting for the Laverack Nature Trail at Hawkins Brook.
Elizabeth Lapham
Meredith
