To The Daily Sun,
Recently, we had the opportunity to take a tour of the proposed new Bristol town office building. We believe this is an opportunity for the town employees and citizens to have a place to conduct business that will function for all at a cost that is far more reasonable than the proposed construction of a new building.
We believe that the amazing coincidence of the Laconia Hospital building becoming available at this time is the right solution for Bristol. The building is in good repair, having recently had a new roof and windows. It has much easier access to the first floor which will have all the public facing functions. It has far more functional space for the current town administration employees and storage of all necessary files. It will provide the opportunity for citizens to meet in private when that is appropriate and for the various boards to meet in space large enough to accommodate the public without being crowded. We understand it may also function as a polling site for the town.
There are some very compelling reasons why the purchase of this building at this time makes fiscal and practical sense. The building is being offered at a fair price, below the town’s assessed value. It has adequate parking, it is centrally located and although there are renovation requirements, the cost is much more reasonable overall than the cost of new construction. Ultimately, it will eventually allow us the opportunity to upgrade the police station which is in desperate need of modernization.
Finally, the building is available at a reasonable cost to the town and if we don’t purchase it, we cannot control what might happen if or when it is sold to a private enterprise.
The town is offering tours of the building in October. Please take time to visit and tour the building on Monday, October 1 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday, October 6 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. You will have an opportunity to get your questions about the building and the proposed renovations answered and to see for yourself the potential for creating a space that works for employees and citizens.
Watch for notification of public hearings in advance of the special Town Meeting proposed for Thursday, November 1, and plan to join your fellow Bristolians to cast your positive vote.
Lorraine Bohmiller
Janet Cavanagh
Rosemary D’Arcy
Nancy Dowey
Barbara Greenwood
Bristol
