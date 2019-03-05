To The Daily Sun,
I am writing to introduce myself to the voters of Belmont. I am a candidate for the Belmont Planning Board. I would appreciate your support by voting for me.
I was born in N.H. and have been a resident of Belmont for 15 years. I try to support businesses in town whenever I can. I have three degrees: AAS in Electrical Technology, BA in Chemistry (biology minor), MA in Computer Science, as well as vocational training. I have worked for a power company (NYSE&G), U.S. Plywood Research, and as an instructor in a few universities, tech colleges and a high school.
I volunteer for various community events; HATT (Hands Across The Table, Habitat for Humanity, Red Cross Blood Donor, and at some local triathlons). Now I look forward to serving you and our community as a member of the Planning Board. Please get out and VOTE on Tuesday, March 12 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Belmont High School, ALL VOTES DO COUNT.
Rick Pickwick
Belmont
