To The Daily Sun,
Donald Trump’s comments about four members of Congress, who happen to be of color but who are American citizens, and only one of whom immigrated as a child from a foreign country, are nothing short of racist.
We are a country built on the back of immigrants. All of us, unless we are African Americans or Native Americans, came from somewhere else originally.
This is not an attitude or behavior befitting the president of the United States. His own wife has been an American citizen for less time than Rep. Omar, and her parents have benefited from chain migration.
Please, speak up on behalf of those maligned by Donald Trump!
Kate Miller
Meredith
