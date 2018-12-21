To The Daily Sun,
At Christmas-time, I write remembering mother's kindness. She was mother of six and before that an RN, working in a NYC hospital and then for a short time as my father's office nurse in his upstate New York (very rural small town) medical practice. Once we were so many, she had to let that go, though she always laundered his office linens — we had a steaming hot mangle for that, sterilizing the towels — before throw-away paper! We kids knew to keep our fingers away from the very hot rollers.
Mother volunteered as a nurse during Red Cross blood drives. Her giving time to community included delivering Thanksgiving and Christmas food baskets to needy families. One time I will never forget. I was with her. We took a basket to the family of my classmate, Connie Eaton. The basket or box included the usual — and of course a turkey ready for the oven. We arrived at their woefully small and poorly constructed house. Mrs. Eaton (there was no Mr. Eaton) had no stove with an oven. She had a wood-heater made from a 55-gallon drum and stovepipe. This might do in a casual woodshop, but showed tough going to be a kitchen fixture. Mother took it all in and realized this at most could be turkey soup, and not from leftovers. We went away and returned with carrots, onions, celery as I remember it. Potatoes came already with the turkey. All other houses our delivering was the normal — "Merry Christmas, and we hope you enjoy a good meal!"
Mother remembered Mrs. Eaton's needy state, and ever after that I myself was friendlier with Connie. Last I heard she had grown up and when people saw her, she was seen bicycling on a good bike anywhere from Syracuse to Homer. She'd become athletic. But I think of them when some letters to this paper are written against helping people, blaming this soft-heartedness on being Democratic in party choice. Both my parents were Republicans, though the small spirit that comes through now from some Republicans — they would disown.
With that, I wish generosity of spirit from one to another, political party not the governing factor, but noticing our neighbors around us and showing generosity. Put money in the Salvation Army kettle. Put food in the collection carts at grocery stores. Year-round, let it be that helpfulness is a way of life when people clearly need help.
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
